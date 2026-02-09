Federal Minister Qaiser Ahmed Sheikh reviews free medical camp, inaugurates education and development projects in Chiniot

CHINIOT, Feb 9 (APP): Federal Minister for Board of Investment Qaiser Ahmed Sheikh on Monday visited a free medical camp established in Kot Miana, where he reviewed the healthcare facilities being provided to the public. Talking to the media, he said that patients were receiving completely free medical examinations and treatment from qualified and experienced specialist doctors, adding that patients requiring further care were being referred to relevant hospitals promptly.

Moreover, the Federal Minister said that in view of concerns over the spread of diseases following recent weather conditions, the organization of such medical camps has become extremely important for public welfare. He emphasized that the government is taking practical and consistent steps to ensure maximum healthcare facilities for citizens, particularly in underserved areas.

Later, Qaiser Ahmed Sheikh visited the LRBTI Hospital/Center on Jhang Road and inspected the medical services being provided to patients. He appreciated the commendable role of welfare organizations in the health sector and assured that the government would continue to extend full cooperation to such institutions actively.

Earlier, the Federal Minister attended the inauguration ceremony of several educational and development projects at the Chiniot Campus of Government College University Faisalabad. The projects inaugurated included Khadija Girls Hostel, a Residential Colony, Jahangir Khan Sports Complex and a 260 KVA Solar Power System. Vice Chancellor GCUF Prof. Dr. Rauf-e-Azam attended the ceremony as the guest of honour.

Addressing the gathering, Qaiser Ahmed Sheikh said the present government is implementing comprehensive reforms in the education, health and energy sectors, with public welfare being accorded top priority. He said that effective measures taken in a short span of time have contributed to economic stability, promotion of investment and improvement of public facilities across the country.

Highlighting economic progress, the Federal Minister said the national economy is moving in the right direction due to industrial revival, increased exports and a better business environment. He added that transparent policies, investor-friendly laws and a focused development strategy have restored the confidence of local and foreign investors, ensuring that development projects are completed on time and their benefits reach the people directly. Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Rauf-e-Azam said the newly inaugurated facilities would significantly enhance student welfare, promote sustainable energy use and contribute to the overall physical and academic development of students. The ceremony was attended by Director/Incharge Chiniot Campus Dr. Malik Falak Sher, faculty members, students, district officers and a large number of local dignitaries, who later inspected various projects.