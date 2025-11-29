Federal minister highlights PML-N achievements and development initiatives

- Advertisement -

FAISALABAD/CHINIOT, Nov 29 (APP): Federal Minister for Board of Investment, Qaiser Ahmed Sheikh, on Saturday described Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) decision to boycott the by-elections as a serious political blunder, emphasizing that history shows distancing from the electoral process leads to political loss and isolation.

Talking to media during an open court (Khuli Kacheri) at his office in Chiniot, he said public mandate cannot be secured through courts or media campaigns but only by engaging with the people and actively participating in the democratic process. He added that the opposition should have focused on presenting political solutions to public issues rather than withdrawing from elections.

The minister praised Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) for delivering an impressive performance in recent by-elections nationwide, noting that the party even secured public confidence in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa despite tough competition. He said PML-N holds a clear majority and would maintain parliamentary superiority even if all other parties, except Pakistan Peoples’ Party (PPP), joined forces. Acknowledging PPP as a key coalition partner, he highlighted the exemplary working relationship between the parties for the country’s betterment.

On the new National Finance Commission (NFC) Award, Qaiser Ahmed Sheikh stated that it would be finalized through consultations with provinces to strengthen the federation while enhancing provincial performance. He highlighted that nearly seven percent of national income is lost annually due to fiscal inefficiencies, while sectors like health and education continue to underperform. Expressing concern over Karachi’s declining educational standards, he noted that the intermediate pass percentage has fallen to around 12 percent, calling it alarming for the nation’s future.

Criticizing the previous government’s economic policies, the minister said ineffective decisions under PTI pushed the country to the verge of default, with billions in loans extended to the wealthy without proper audits or recovery guarantees, and failure to boost exports placing severe strain on the economy. He emphasized that sustainable growth relies on promoting foreign direct investment, value-added exports, and heavy investment in minerals, particularly rare earth materials.

He further stated that corruption has been a persistent national challenge over the past four decades and, without curbing smuggling and ensuring transparency in public offices, sustainable development is impossible. The minister also highlighted the lack of a permanent disaster management strategy, which exacerbates losses from devastating floods occurring every seven to eight years, and stressed that halting deforestation and improving the environment are top government priorities.

Regarding the performance of the Ministry of Investment, he said numerous unnecessary laws hindering ease of doing business have been abolished, and a “One-Window Facilitation Center” has been established in Islamabad to guide investors efficiently. He stressed that political stability, national unity, and collective efforts are crucial to overcome Pakistan’s economic challenges and reiterated the government’s commitment to sustainable development.

Qaiser Ahmed Sheikh said he holds open courts every two to three weeks to directly hear public grievances and resolve them on the spot. He also disclosed that he does not draw his official salary, instead depositing it in the flood relief fund. Hundreds of citizens attended the open court, raising complaints related to sanitation, health, electricity, gas, potable water, roads, and other civic facilities. The minister issued immediate on-the-spot directions for redress and assured that all applications would be addressed on a priority basis.

Highlighting his personal welfare initiatives, he announced continued support for the educational expenses of deserving students, free medical treatment and medicines for needy patients, and distribution of financial assistance among poor and deserving citizens.

Earlier, Deputy Commissioner Chiniot, Safiullah Gondal, met the federal minister at Dera Qaiser Ahmed Sheikh to discuss administrative matters, ongoing development projects, and new proposals. The deputy commissioner provided a detailed briefing on the district’s overall situation and progress of development schemes.