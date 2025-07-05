Federal Minister Amir Muqam honours brave volunteer in Swat

- Advertisement -

PESHAWAR, Jul 05 (APP):Federal Minister and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa President Engineer Amir Muqam on Saturday met with Muhammad Bilal, a volunteer recognized nationally for his bravery and humanitarian efforts during the recent Swat tragedy.

The minister presented Bilal with a floral garland and commended his selfless service, declaring him a “true hero of the nation.” He praised Bilal’s swift actions, which saved lives and set an inspiring example.

Amir Muqam announced that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will confer a special award on Bilal for his outstanding public service. The federal government will also honor him for his bravery and dedication.

“Such individuals are the pride of Pakistan and deserve recognition,” Amir Muqam said, adding that the nation is proud of heroes like Bilal who serve humanity in difficult times.

He criticized the provincial government, blaming its incompetence for the loss of lives and accusing it of misusing resources for political activities instead of public welfare. “Saving lives was their responsibility, and they failed,” he stated.