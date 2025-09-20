Sunday, September 21, 2025
HomeDomesticFed Govt released Rs 5.5 bln for Green Line Project to facilitate...
Domestic

Fed Govt released Rs 5.5 bln for Green Line Project to facilitate people of Karachi: Raja Ansari

7
- Advertisement -
KARACHI, Sep 20 (APP):The Spokesperson for the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting for Sindh, Barrister Raja Khaliq uz Zaman Ansari, clarified reports regarding the suspension of work on the Green Line project, stating that the federal government has already fulfilled its responsibility. He said the matter now lies between Karachi Mayor Murtaza Wahab and the contractor.
In a statement, Raja Ansari said that the federal government has provided Rs 5.5 billion for the Green Line project, while the remaining Rs 5.5 billion is to be spent by the Sindh government. He emphasized that the federal government wishes to work jointly with the Sindh government to provide maximum facilities to the people.
Barrister Raja Khaliq uz Zaman Ansari noted that Mayor Karachi has expressed reservations over the contractor’s NOC, but the federal government is committed to ensuring that Karachi residents are provided with transport facilities at the earliest. He added that funds have already been released for the extension of the Green Line project.
Raja Ansari further said that work on the extension of the Green Line, from Numaish to Jamia Cloth, had already begun and was progressing rapidly. “Just a few days ago, I visited the site myself,” he said, adding that now it is up to the Karachi Mayor to clarify his objections.
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

ABOUT US

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Contact us: news@app.com.pk

FOLLOW US

Copyright © Associated Press of Pakistan