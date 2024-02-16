163 injured in cylinder blast

FAISALABAD, Feb 16 (APP):Three women received serious injuries in a cylinder blast incident in the area of Sadar Jaranwala police station.

Rescue 1122 spokesman said here on Friday that a family was busy in preparing tea in Chak 56-GB Jassuana when the LPG cylinder blew up all of sudden.

As a result, Razia Bibi (60), her daughter Saba (25) and granddaughter Mira (6 months) received serious injuries and Rescue 1122 shifted them to Tehsil Headquarters (THQ) Hospital in a critical condition.

(APP):Three women received serious injuries in a cylinder blast incident in the area of Sadar Jaranwala police station.

Rescue 1122 spokesman said here on Friday that a family was busy in preparing tea in Chak 56-GB Jassuana when the LPG cylinder blew up all of sudden.

As a result, Razia Bibi (60), her daughter Saba (25) and granddaughter Mira (6 months) received serious injuries and Rescue 1122 shifted them to Tehsil Headquarters (THQ) Hospital in a critical condition.