FDA took legal action against 397 housing schemes last year

FDA took legal action against 397 housing schemes last year
FAISALABAD, Jan 11 (APP):The Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA), during a crackdown on illegal housing societies, took legal action against developers of 397 schemes during the year 2023.
Director General Muhammad Asif Chaydhry told a meeting here on Thursday that the enforcement teams completed 450 challans against developers over various violations and forwarded those to courts.
The FDA registered 152 cases at different police stations against the developers in addition to writing letters to the revenue department to ban registries of lands of 604 housing schemes in the district.

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Follow Us

APP Services