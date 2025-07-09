FDA stops illegal construction in housing schemes

- Advertisement -

FAISALABAD, Jul 09 (APP):The Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) enforcement team, during a crackdown on illegal constructions, stopped construction on 17 plots in housing schemes on Sheikhupura Road and Samundri Road on Wednesday.

According to official sources, challan against property owners have been sent to the court of Special Judicial Magistrate.

The constructions on the properties were being made without approval of the building plan.

Director Town Planning Asma Mohsin supervised the enforcement team.

Asma warned property owners to obtain formal approval of building plans for the construction of houses and commercial buildings in approved housing schemes otherwise they will not be allowed to continue constructions.