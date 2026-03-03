FDA seals 3 housing colonies over dues, illegal establishment

FAISALABAD, Mar 03 (APP):An enforcement team of Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) has sealed three housing scheme offices over non-payment of dues and illegal establishment.

FDA spokesman said here on Tuesday that under the supervision of Director Town Planning Asma Mohsin, the enforcement team led by Estate Officer Aneeb Aslam Randhawa conducted operations on Sargodha Road and Canal Road.

They sealed the offices of City Housing and Omega Residentia Housing Scheme located on Sargodha Road due to outstanding dues and failure to obtain mandatory approval from the authority.

In a separate action on Canal Expressway near Chak No.192-RB, the FDA team foiled an attempt to establish an illegal housing scheme under the name “Canal Breeze” and sealed its temporary on-site office.

FDA warned the developers to clear their outstanding liabilities immediately and obtain formal approval from the authority before launching or marketing any housing scheme.

Further legal proceedings would be initiated against violators in case of non-compliance, spokesman added.

He also advised the general public to remain cautious and verify legal status of housing schemes before purchasing plots or making investments to avoid future inconvenience or financial loss.