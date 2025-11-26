FDA launches digital system for payment of salaries, pensions, other dues

- Advertisement -

FAISALABAD, Nov 26 (APP):The Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) has launched a digital system for payment of salaries, pensions and other dues to its employees, with the aim of making cheque-less and cashless payments.

This system will ensure transparency and discipline in financial matters and time will also save.

This was stated by Director General FDA Muhammad Asif Chaudhry while reviewing the implementation of the digital system in a meeting held here Wednesday.

Additional Director General Qaiser Abbas Rind, Director IT Yasir Ijaz Chatha and other officers were present.

The Director General said that modern reforms have been introduced in the finance department for transparent financial management, according to which payments will now be made under the digital system.

He said that as per the guidelines of the Punjab Finance Department, the digital system has been adopted under the State Bank’s “Raast” platform for payments of salaries, pensions and other dues in addition to payments to contractors in government-to-person payments.

He said that necessary directions have been issued to concerned officers in this regard.