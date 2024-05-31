FDA DG for speed up recovery campaign

FAISALABAD, May 31 (APP):Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) Director General Muhammad Asif Chaudhry has
directed to speed up recovery campaigns for 100 per cent recoveries of arrears
from defaulters.
Presiding over a meeting here Friday, he warned that legal action would be taken against
staff who failed in fulfilling their targets during the next month (June).
Issuing instructions to the officers of different wings, he urged a zero tolerance policy for
recovery of dues from people.
He directed for taking measures for cancellation of plots of defaulters who had not paid
their development charges.