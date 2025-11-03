FDA cracks down on ‘file mafia’ selling illegal plots in housing schemes

- Advertisement -

FAISALABAD, Nov 03 (APP):The Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) has announced a decisive move to intensify its crackdown on the ‘file mafia’ involved in fraudulent plot sales within housing schemes. In a high-level meeting with developers and representatives of private housing schemes, FDA Director General Muhammad Asif Chaudhry issued a stern warning against the illegal sale of plot files without the actual land being available.

Director General Chaudhry made it clear that developers are legally bound to provide the FDA with a record of all plot sales and purchases, as outlined under the Private Housing Schemes Rules Punjab 2021. Any violations or negligence in this regard would not be tolerated and would result in legal action.

Expressing his grave concern over the issue, Chaudhry emphasized that selling plots without the land or exceeding the approved area of a housing scheme constitutes fraud and deception against the public. “Such actions will lead to criminal cases being filed against those responsible,” he said.

The FDA DG also took the opportunity to educate the developers about the relevant provisions of the Private Housing Schemes Rules 2021, including the necessary approval requirements, marketing procedures, and guidelines for promoting housing schemes. He stated that all advertisements for housing schemes must include the layout plan, details of plots, utility sites, mortgaged land, and available amenities.

Further clarifying the rules, he stressed that developers must install a prominent board within each scheme displaying the approved area, layout plan, utility sites, and other critical information for public awareness.

Additionally, he announced that FDA field inspectors have been directed to conduct rigorous monitoring of the schemes to ensure compliance. Inspectors found guilty of negligence will face strict departmental action.

The Director General reaffirmed the FDA’s commitment to protecting citizens’ rights and urged developers to comply with the requirements for approval and only sell plots within the legally designated areas. He also assured the developers that the FDA was taking comprehensive steps to eliminate the illegal ‘file system’ of selling plots and would work closely with the Punjab government and local administrations to ensure the success of the new policies.

Additional Director General FDA Qaiser Abbas Rind, Director Town Planning Asma Mohsin, Director IT Yasir Ejaz Chattha, and other senior officials were present during the meeting.