FDA adopts open-door policy for addressing public complaints: DG Asif Chaudhry

FAISALABAD, Jul 16 (APP):Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) Director General (DG) Muhammad Asif Chaudhry said that FDA has adopted open-door policy to resolve public grievances on a priority basis.

Listening to various public complaints in his office here on Wednesday, he said that open-door policy would remain intact and affected applicants can meet him freely during office hours.

He reviewed a range of departmental service issues presented by the applicants and issued on-spot directives to relevant officers for immediate resolution.

He said that FDA services are being upgraded through modern techniques to ensure relief is provided to the citizens in the shortest possible time.

Highlighting ongoing improvements, he said that real-time issuance of property ownership certificates is underway while a system is being developed to issue town planning reports without unnecessary delays.

Taking notice of some complaints, he firmly stated that no obstruction or undue delay in service delivery would be tolerated. He encouraged the public to approach him directly if they face any difficulties.

He said that performance of One Window Counter is under continuous monitoring and any official found negligent in addressing applications within the set timeline is held accountable.

He also directed the FDA officers to take strict action against marked encroachments, unauthorized constructions, land grabbers and illegal housing schemes.

He instructed the Additional Director General to take immediate notice of any complaint, ensure satisfactory resolution and hold responsible staff members accountable through departmental proceedings.

Every effort must be made to maintain a complaint-free environment across all departments, aligning with the mission of efficient and transparent public service, he added.

Additional Director General FDA Qaiser Abbas Rind, Chief Engineer Mehar Ayub, Deputy Director Admin Shabbir Sajid Gujar and others were also present on the occasion.