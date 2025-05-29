31.6 C
Islamabad
Thursday, May 29, 2025
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
HomeDomesticFCCI welcomes withdrawal of registration fee
Domestic

FCCI welcomes withdrawal of registration fee

6
- Advertisement -
FAISALABAD, May 29 (APP):Mr. Rehan Naseem Bharara, President Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) has welcomed the decision to withdraw registration fee for births and deaths.
In a statement here on Thursday, he said that accurate data of population was not available as most of the people avoid in-time registration of births and deaths and thus the government was unable to formulate the up-to-date policies for socioeconomic development.
However, this decision would encourage the people to record deaths and births in-time which would, in return, ensure updated and accurate data for faultless future planning, he added.
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

Load more

ABOUT US

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Contact us: news@app.com.pk

FOLLOW US

Copyright © Associated Press of Pakistan