FCCI welcomes withdrawal of registration fee

FAISALABAD, May 29 (APP):Mr. Rehan Naseem Bharara, President Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) has welcomed the decision to withdraw registration fee for births and deaths.

In a statement here on Thursday, he said that accurate data of population was not available as most of the people avoid in-time registration of births and deaths and thus the government was unable to formulate the up-to-date policies for socioeconomic development.

However, this decision would encourage the people to record deaths and births in-time which would, in return, ensure updated and accurate data for faultless future planning, he added.