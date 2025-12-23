FBR monitoring private clinics

- Advertisement -

MULTAN, Dec 23 (APP): The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) said it is monitoring private medical clinics to determine their actual patient turnout and assess the facilities being provided, dismissing allegations of harassment made by sections of the medical community on Tuesday.

Talking to the Associated Press of Pakistan (APP), Additional Commissioner FBR Saleem ur Rehman Khan said teams had been deployed to monitor clinics in order to verify the services being extended to patients, including pathology and radiology facilities. He said the exercise was part of the government’s efforts to enforce tax laws and identify individuals involved in tax evasion.

Dispelling concerns raised by Pakistan Medical Association (PMA), Rehman said that neither doctors nor patients visiting clinics were being harassed. “Doctors are highly respected members of society, and no officer or official of the FBR can be disrespectful towards them,” he added.

The senior tax official said the tax regulator was acting to enforce the writ of the government and ensure transparency in income reporting.

“We will continue our monitoring activities and will not be blackmailed,” he stated.

Commenting on a press conference held a day earlier by the Pakistan Medical Association (PMA), Rehman said the association should have contacted FBR officials directly instead

of raising the issue at the Multan Press Club. He reiterated that the department remained open to dialogue but would continue implementing tax regulations in accordance with the law.