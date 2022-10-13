Faysal Quraishi, Sehar Khan pair up for new project

ISLAMABAD, Oct 13 (APP): Lollywood sensation Faysal Quraishi and the budding actress Sehar Khan, a fresh on-screen pair to set goals for audience with their upcoming drama serial, is leaving fans more than simply ecstatic.

Recently, Qureshi took to his Instagram account and enchanted fans with his first look from the forthcoming serial while the leading lady, Sehar Khan also turned to her social media handle and teased fans with the poster as well as the first official teaser and wrote “Finally the wait is over”, followed by a heart emoticon.

The much-awaited teaser hyped the duo’s fans stars Faysal Quraishi as Kamal Hassan, who belongs to a well-to-do family alongside Sehar Khan, portraying the role of a middle-class girl running blindly after her dreams.

According to the 7th Sky Entertainments official Instagram page, the star-studded cast also includes Adeel Chaudry, Mahmood Aslam, Saba Shah, Juvaria Abbasi, Sohail Sameer, Sabiha Hashmi, Faiza Gillani, Raeed Alam, Aadi Khan, and Farah Nadir.

Produced by Abdullah Kadwani and Asad Qureshi, the dynamic duo behind many blockbuster dramas such as ‘Dil-e-Momin’, ‘Aye Musht-E-Khaak’, and ‘Khuda Aur Mohabbat’ (season 3), the highly-anticipated serial revolves around differences and expectations in unusual relationships.

Penned by the man with a golden pen Imran Nazir and directed under the vital direction of Aeshun Talish, the show will be aired under the banner of 7th Sky Entertainment.

In order to keep the audience excited, the producers have not revealed the name and release date of the serial yet.