Fawad, Farrukh visit Ajmal Jami’s residence to offer Fateha for his father’s soul

LAHORE, Jul 31 (APP):Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain and Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farukh Habib on Saturday visited the residence of senior journalist Ajmal Jami.

Both the ministers expressed their condolences over the sad demise of the father of Ajmal Jami and offered Fateha for the departed soul.

They prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear this loss with fortitude.