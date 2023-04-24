Favorable scenario being created for Imran Khan: Talal Chaudhry

FAISALABAD, Apr 24 (APP):Former state minister and central leader of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PMLN) Muhammad Talal Chaudhry said on Monday that fair, free and independent elections were imperative as

per the constitution of the country, but those election which favour ‘ladla’ (Imran) to bring him into

power, would not be acceptable.

Talking to the media here at his residence, he said that a favorable scenario was being created

to bring Imran Khan into powers under the garb of Punjab elections but this drama would not be

succeeded this time.

Commenting on the recent audio leak, he said the recent audio leak had endorsed the stance

of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz that excesses were committed with the leadership of the

party, and decisions of specific kinds were made as per the liking and disliking of families.

He said that suo moto and article 184(3) of the Constitution were bluntly used in 2017 and

competent leadership was disqualified, whereas incompetent was declared ‘Sadiq and Ameen’.

An atmosphere was created to favour Imran Khan in becoming prime minister while his political

adversary was disqualified and put behind the bars, he added.

Talal said that once again the drama was being staged under the garb of elections in Punjab

but these elements would not succeed in their ulterior motives as the parliament was fully alive

this time.

He said that Imran Khan failed to protect the national interests, adding that his decisions made

Pakistan respect-less in the comity of nations while he also deprived the poor to get bread.

He said that Pakistan was making progress when Nawaz Sharif was the prime minister but

he was disqualified and Imran Khan was clamped on the country who not only isolated the

country but also deprived it from Kashmir.

He said that again suo moto was being utilized by the people of specific mind which was

neither in consonance with the Constitution of Pakistan nor acceptable to the parliament.

He said that Pakistan must be run in accordance with the constitution.

He also quoted audio leaks of Saqib Nasir and videos of Arshad Malik and said that these

were intentionally ignored and now recent audio leak was also being brushed aside instead

of conducting a fair and free investigation.

Had proper investigation conducted on audio leak

of Saqib Nisar and video leak of Arshad Malik, such incidents would not have reoccurred,

he said.

The parliament was now fully alive and would not allow any institution to encroach upon

its authority, he added.