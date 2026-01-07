Father, son killed, four injured in Swabi firing

- Advertisement -

PESHAWAR, Jan 07 (APP):In a tragic incident, a father and his son were killed and four other family members were badly injured when unidentified assailants opened fire inside a house in the Kunda area of Swabi district, police reported on Wednesday.

According to the report, the four injured family members include the wife, another son and two daughters.

The injured include a 32-year-old woman, 9-year-old boy Zeeshan, 6-year-old girl Samra and a one-year-old child Sadees.

The bodies of the deceased and the injured were shifted to BMC Hospital for medico-legal procedures and treatment.

The victims are reported to be residents of Kumrat.

Police have launched an investigation into the incident, while the motive behind the attack remains unknown yet.