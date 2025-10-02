Farmers must start harvesting coarse varieties of rice

- Advertisement -

LAHORE, Oct 02 (APP):The Punjab Agriculture department has advised farmers to start harvesting coarse varieties of rice.

A spokesman of the department said here on Thursday that harvesting should commence when the upper grains get fully matured. He said, “At this stage, the moisture content of the grains is about 20 to 22 percent.”

Arrangements should be made to dry the grains until the moisture content reaches 12 to 13 percent, he said and added that if the harvesting needed to be carried out mechanically, preference should be given to use a rice harvester or super seeders.

He said, “If a rice harvester is not available, then a machine should be used that can be adjusted according to rice harvesting requirements, so that grain breakage during the harvest is minimized.”

He further advised farmers to dispose of rice residues in consultation with local experts of the Punjab Agriculture department and strictly avoid burning rice stubble, as this causes smog. Burning rice residues is a punishable offense therefore, farmers must ensure safe disposal.