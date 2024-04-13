Farmers must complete all arrangements prior to wheat harvesting

Farmers must complete all arrangements prior to wheat harvesting
LAHORE, Apr 13 (APP): The Punjab Agriculture Department has advised the wheat growers to arrange for labourers, reaper, thresher, tractor, combine harvester and plastic sheets prior to harvesting of the crop.
A spokesman for the department said on Saturday that poor management during wheat harvesting could result in 10 to 12 per cent losses. He said that farmers should complete  arrangements related to wheat harvesting keeping in view the weather predictions.
Spokesman said, “In case of rain, farmers must stop harvesting and resume it when weather gets normal.” He further said that farmers must feel free to seek guidance from agriculture department for proper management of wheat.

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Follow Us

APP Services