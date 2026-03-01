Farmers must be provided with timely technical guidance on wheat: secretary

LAHORE, Mar 01 (APP):Punjab Agriculture Secretary Iftikhar Ali Sahoo directed that, in view the prevailing weather conditions, farmers should be provided with timely and effective technical guidance regarding wheat and other crops.

He chaired the meeting which discussed the current situation of wheat and other major crops here on Sunday.

The meeting informed that the condition of the wheat crop across the province is very good, and all possible resources and efforts are being utilized to achieve the production target.

He emphasized that, in accordance with experts’ recommendations, comprehensive guidance should be issued at this critical stage regarding the irrigation of wheat, while continuous coordination should be maintained with the Irrigation department to ensure the availability of canal water.

He further directed that cooperation of divisional and district administrations be sought to remove any obstacles in wheat crop management.

The meeting was also informed that a target has been set to cultivate early cotton on 700,000 acres during the current season.

The secretary directed that early cotton cultivation be ensured in the Multan, Sahiwal, Faisalabad and Dera Ghazi Khan divisions to achieve a significant increase in production.

He further stated, “The condition of the gram crop in the Thal region is highly satisfactory, reflecting the hard work of farmers and the timely guidance provided by the Agriculture department.”

During the meeting, Secretary Agriculture Punjab Iftikhar Ali Sahoo clarified that under the Green Tractors Program Phase III, a deadline of March 6, 2026, has been set for successful farmers to deposit their respective share of the amount.

Moreover, under the Chief Minister Punjab’s “Apna Khet Apna Rozgar” Program, the Agriculture Department is actively fulfilling its responsibilities to provide maximum facilities to farmers and to ensure sustainable growth in agricultural production, he added.