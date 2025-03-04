14.4 C
Islamabad
Tuesday, March 4, 2025
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
HomeDomesticFarewell ceremony held to honour SP Sher Ali Jamali
Domestic

Farewell ceremony held to honour SP Sher Ali Jamali

3
- Advertisement -
HYDERABAD, Mar 04 (APP):On the directives of Deputy Inspector-General of Police (DIG) Shaheed Benazirabad Range, Pervez Ahmed Chandio, a prestigious farewell ceremony was organized at the DIGP SBA Range Office on Tuesday, to honour Superintendent of Police (SP) Sher Ali Jamali on his retirement.
During the event, the staff of the DIGP SBA Range Office presented traditional Sindhi caps and Ajraks to SP Sher Ali Jamali as a token of appreciation for his dedicated services in the police department. The event participants highly commended his contributions and best wishes were extended to him for the future.
The ceremony was attended by Office Superintendent Munir Bhutto, Accountant Muhammad Bakhsh Rind, Inspector Amjad Bullar, Inspector Malik Asif, Inspector Tanzeem Wagan, Asher Arain, and other staff members.
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

Load more

ABOUT US

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Contact us: news@app.com.pk

FOLLOW US

Copyright © Associated Press of Pakistan