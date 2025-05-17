Family Planning Dept. organizes rally to celebrate Thanksgiving Day

- Advertisement -

PESHAWAR, May 17 (APP): A Thanksgiving Day rally was organized by Family Planning Department of District Peshawar to celebrate the success of armed forces, the other day.

The rally was led by District Population Welfare Officer Peshawar, Samiullah Khan Khalil and attended by female in-charges and Family Welfare Assistants from all welfare centers of District Peshawar.

The participants of the rally chanted slogans in support of armed forces. The purpose of the rally was to pay tribute to the remarkable achievements and historic victory of Pakistan’s armed forces in recent Pakistan-India war and to reaffirm a firm resolve to make every possible sacrifice for protection and honor of the beloved homeland.

Addressing the rally, District Population Welfare Officer Samiullah Khan Khalil paid a glowing tribute to the bravery, courage, and professional excellence of the Pakistan armed forces. He said the entire nation is proud of its brave forces for this outstanding performance.