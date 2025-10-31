Family park inaugurated in Dhoke Kala Khan

- Advertisement -

RAWALPINDI, Oct 31 (APP):A family park was inaugurated in Dhoke Kala Khan on Friday, providing residents with a safe, modern and green recreational space.

The opening ceremony was attended by Chairman Chief Minister’s Inspection Team Punjab and Member of the Provincial Assembly Raja Muhammad Hanif as the chief guest, along with local dignitaries, women, children and community members.

Raja Muhammad Hanif on the occasion said the Punjab Government was working day and night to provide citizens with basic facilities and that ongoing development projects in Rawalpindi reflected Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif’s vision.

“Our goal is to offer residents a clean, green and modern city equipped with state-of-the-art amenities,” he added.

He highlighted that under the government’s directives, initiatives such as improved sanitation systems, electric bus services, tube wells for clean water, construction of modern roads, and completion of underpasses and flyovers were progressing rapidly.

He also noted significant steps in education, health and sports, including the establishment of new educational institutions, renovation of existing schools and colleges, development of playgrounds, and provision of modern healthcare facilities.

Raja Hanif emphasised that the government’s primary objective was to provide citizens with a clean, safe and facility-rich environment. He said the Rawalpindi Waste Management Company was performing effectively to maintain sanitation and combat smog, enhancing residents’ quality of life.

The chief guest urged citizens to adopt tree plantation, cleanliness, discipline and environmental protection.

The residents of the area welcomed the park, saying it would offer not only recreation but also a safe and pleasant space for children and women. They praised the Punjab Government and Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif for people-friendly initiatives that improved community well-being.