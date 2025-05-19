34.4 C
Family doctors are guardians of community health: CM Maryam

LAHORE, May 19 (APP):Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has paid glowing tribute to family doctors for their dedicated service, compassion, and unwavering commitment to the well-being of humanity.
In her message on World Family Doctor Day, the chief minister said, “Family doctors deserve our highest appreciation for their tireless efforts, empathy, and devotion to the health of communities.” She emphasized that in times of illness, it is often the family doctor who first offers a hand of support and care.
CM Maryam Nawaz added that family physicians play a vital role as guardians of community health, offering continuous and comprehensive care across all stages of life. She acknowledged their critical contribution in promoting preventive healthcare and building trust within families.
