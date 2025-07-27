Fake CTD inspector nabbed : TikTok fame turns into handcuffs

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Jul 27 (APP):Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police, Lohi Bher station, arrested an individual impersonating an officer of the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD), who was using official-looking gear and false identity to harass citizens and build a misleading image of authority on social media.

A police spokesperson told APP on Sunday that the accused, traveling in a black Toyota Corolla (registration BF-2421), was intercepted near Khanna Bridge on Islamabad Expressway during routine patrolling by ASI Muhammad Ramzan of the Traffic Police. Upon inquiry, the suspect falsely claimed to be a CTD Inspector and threatened the officers with dire consequences.

The police recovered from his vehicle a fake CTD uniform, blue revolving light (siren), an iPhone 16 Pro Max, a USB, and other materials used to impersonate law enforcement officials. A search of his mobile phone revealed numerous videos uploaded on TikTok and other platforms where he falsely presented himself as a CTD officer conducting raids.

Further investigation revealed that the suspect was involved in creating fear among citizens by projecting himself as a law enforcement agent and forming a fake gang to gain popularity online. He had no affiliation with any security agency.

SHO Lohi Bher, Fawad Khalid, led the immediate action against the suspect and registered a case under sections 170, 171 of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC), along with relevant provisions related to impersonation and misuse of emergency equipment.

The police emphasized that the misuse of official uniforms and impersonation of state institutions is a serious offense and will be dealt with strictly.