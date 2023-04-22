Faithful offer Eid-ul-Fitr prayers amid tight security

RAWALPINDI, Apr 22 (APP): The faithful on Saturday offered Eid-ul-Fitr prayers with religious zeal and fervor amid tight security, invoking Allah Almighty’s blessings for national peace, progress, prosperity and stability.

Major Eid congregations were held at Eidgah, Liaquat Bagh, Municipal Stadium, Sadiqabad, Madni Masjid, Khayaban-e-Sir Syed, Railway ground, Dhoke Hassu, Jamia Islamia Saddar, and Ali Masjid Satellite Town where thousands of faithful gathered and sought forgiveness from Allah Almighty for the sins committed intentionally or unintentionally.

Ulema and religious scholars in their special sermons also offered special prayers for liberation of Palestine from Israeli subjugation and the people of occupied Kashmir from Indian yoke.

Elaborate security arrangements were made in the city for security of Masajid and Imambargahs, keeping in view the prevailing situation in the country. Over 3,700 police officers and men performed their duties on Chandrat and Eid-ul-Fitr, for maintaining the flow of traffic.

More than 1,100 traffic police officers and jawans have been deployed, more than 700 mosques and imam bargahs, while police officers and jawans have performed duties at 77 open places, 763 police officers and jawans have been deployed to prevent one-wheeling on Chandrat and Eid.

The officers were on duty, around 40 special pickets were installed to prevent one-wheeling, 7 special squads of traffic police were also formed, district police, elite force, dolphin force and security guards were also on continuous duty on Eid-ul-Fitr. Besides, the Rescue-1122 teams remained on high alert to provide quick relief and rescue services besides medical cover to citizens across the district, in case of any emergency.

Over 400 rescuers performed special duties at the district control room and emergency rescue stations, while fully equipped ambulances, firefighting vehicles, rescue vehicles, water boozers and specialized vehicles were on standby to meet any eventuality.

In addition, a good number of rescuers along with supporting teams were deployed in Murree including at Pindi Point, Charra Pani, 17 Miles, Murree Expressway, Mall road, Jheeka Gali Bazar, Company Bagh and Kotli Sattian for any quick response.