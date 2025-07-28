Faisalabad witnesses 61% drop in heinous crimes

- Advertisement -

FAISALABAD, Jul 28 (APP):Faisalabad has recorded a remarkable 61 percent decrease in heinous crimes in 2025 as compared to the same period in 2024.

Police spokesperson Tariq Jutt said here on Monday that under strong leadership of City Police Officer (CPO) Sahibzada Bilal Umar, the city’s crime graph has shown a significant downward trend, reflecting the success of strategic law enforcement measures.

He said that the CPO had issued firm directives for proactive policing and made it clear to all Town SPs, DSPs and SHOs that no negligence or carelessness would be tolerated in protecting the lives and property of the citizens.

He said that comprehensive approach adopted by the police has not only led to a reduction in crimes but also helped restore public confidence in the law enforcement system.

He said that breakdown of the statistics showed that dacoity incidents have fallen by 61 percent while the street crimes such as snatching have dropped by 28 percent.

Similarly, the car snatching cases have reduced by 40 percent, motorcycle snatching by 26 percent and other vehicle snatching by 56 percent, he added.

He further said that vehicle thefts also saw a sharp decline as car thefts went down by 7 percent, motorcycle thefts by 22 percent and other vehicle thefts by 17 percent.

He said that rate of murder cases has dropped by 10 percent while attempt to murder cases have also decreased by the same margin.

The police attributed this progress to CPO Sahibzada Bilal Umar’s efficient command and forward-thinking strategy which emphasized enhanced patrolling and area surveillance, he added.