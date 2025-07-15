Faisalabad receives 56 mm rain

- Advertisement -

FAISALABAD, Jul 15 (APP):The city on Tuesday received 56 millimeters (mm) rain which inundated low-lying areas including most important roads and intersections.

The rain started early in the morning which continued for three hours

intermittently.

Water & Sanitation Agency (WASA) Managing Director Sohail Qadir Cheema

immediately made the operations staff at high alert with a clear directive to remove rainfall from urban areas on urgent basis. A WASA spokesman said that maximum 56 mm rain was recorded at Jail Road while Dogar Basti received 47 mm rain, Ghulam Muhammad Abad 44 mm, Madina Town 39 mm, Allama Iqbal and its adjacent areas witnessed 35 mm rain.

WASA operations staff demonstrated full preparedness to tackle water accumulation and started drainage of rainwater from main roads and intersections of the city.

Senior officers of the agency also remained active in the field and supervised the drainage process at multiple locations.

Meanwhile, Divisional Commissioner Madam Maryam Khan said that divisional administration is on high alert following the continuous heavy rainfall that began Tuesday morning. She said that Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz has issued clear directives to ensure immediate drainage of rainwater from all urban areas during the monsoon spell.

She directed WASA and other departments to keep their teams actively deployed in the field, particularly in low-lying areas where water accumulation is most severe. She stressed the need to keep dewatering machinery fully functional and directed that generators must be available at disposal stations in case of power outages to maintain uninterrupted drainage operations.

He also directed the deputy commissioners of all four districts in Faisalabad division to personally supervise rainwater drainage efforts during this weather emergency.

She urged the citizens to follow safety precautions during ongoing spell of rain to avoid any untoward incidents.