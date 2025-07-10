Thursday, July 10, 2025
HomeDomesticFaisalabad receives 45mm rain
Domestic

Faisalabad receives 45mm rain

44
- Advertisement -
FAISALABAD, Jul 10 (APP):Faisalabad received 45 millimeter (mm) rain early in the morning on Thursday which turned hot weather into pleasant.
The Wasa teams remained alert and swift measures were implemented to ensure
smooth water drainage.
A Wasa spokesman said that the highest rain was recorded on Jail Road with 45mm
followed by Gulistan Colony which received 42mm.
Similarly, Ghulam Muhammad Abad recorded 29mm rain, Allama Iqbal Colony 15mm,
Dogar Basti 14mm and Medina Town 13mm shower.
Managing Director WASA Sohail Cheema said that pumps at all disposal stations were made fully operational at maximum capacity. The standby generators were also available at all major pumping stations to ensure uninterrupted service during power outages.
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

ABOUT US

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Contact us: news@app.com.pk

FOLLOW US

Copyright © Associated Press of Pakistan