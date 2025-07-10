Faisalabad receives 45mm rain

- Advertisement -

FAISALABAD, Jul 10 (APP):Faisalabad received 45 millimeter (mm) rain early in the morning on Thursday which turned hot weather into pleasant.

The Wasa teams remained alert and swift measures were implemented to ensure

smooth water drainage.

A Wasa spokesman said that the highest rain was recorded on Jail Road with 45mm

followed by Gulistan Colony which received 42mm.

Similarly, Ghulam Muhammad Abad recorded 29mm rain, Allama Iqbal Colony 15mm,

Dogar Basti 14mm and Medina Town 13mm shower.

Managing Director WASA Sohail Cheema said that pumps at all disposal stations were made fully operational at maximum capacity. The standby generators were also available at all major pumping stations to ensure uninterrupted service during power outages.