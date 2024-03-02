Faisalabad receives 12 mm rain

FAISALABAD, Mar 02 (APP):Faisalabad received 12 millimeters rain with intermittent intervals here on Saturday which increased the chillness in the winter.

Dark clouds had been prevailing in the sky from the last evening and the rain continued throughout the night till afternoon with intermittent intervals.

The rainfall mixed with sewerage water caused numerous problems for pedestrians as well as residents.

A spokesman for Water & Sanitation Agency (WASA) said here on Saturday that 12 millimeter rain was recorded in Ghulam Muhammad Abad whereas it was 6 mm in Madina Town, 4 mm in Dogar Basti and 2 mm in Allama Iqbal Colony and their peripheral localities.

He said that Managing Director WASA Amir Aziz immediately had activated the field staff and directed operation officers to ensure prompt removal of rainwater from main roads and intersections.

The MD WASA visited various areas of the city and reviewed the operation launched for removal of rainwater.

The WASA staff after hectic efforts removed rainwater from Dijkot Road, Chaudhary Flour Mills Chowk, General Hospital Samanabad Road and General Hospital Ghulam Abad Road till afternoon, he added.