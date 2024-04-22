Faisal Amin of Sunni Ittehad wins NA-44 DI Khan

PESHAWAR, Apr 22 (APP): Faisal Amin Khan of Sunni Ittehad Council (SIC) has won NA-44 DI Khan by securing 66,879 votes while Pakistan People Party Parliamentarian’s Abdul Rasheed Khan Kundi stood runner up with 21,979 votes during by election held on Sunday.

According to result issued by the returning officer NA 44 DI Khan, a total of 19 candidates participated in the by election and voters turned out remained as 24.5 percent.