Factory sealed for substandard production of pickle, marmalade

BOUREWALA, May 10 (APP):Punjab Food Authority (PFA) on Friday unearthed a factory preparing substandard type of pickle and marmalade in bulk quantity meant to be distributed in and outside of the city.

A large quantity of fungus- infected pickle and unhygenic marmalade was recovered before sealing the unit on the spot.

According to spokesman of the food watchdog department, the team to ensure the food-safety conducted surprise raid at the plant situated at Madina Colony was preparing the fluffy sweet and spicy food material in sizeable quantity.

After through checking, the team discovered the food items weighing around 1000 kg of the both kind was stuffed in wide iron drums quoted with chemicals around its walls. It was quite in contravenous of food security criteria, added the spokesman.

There were found traces of the dead and alive insects with vermons inside the production area was witnessed with poor hygiene in the premises, he said.

The recovered food substance was wasted and Rs. 60, 000 fine was imposed on the plant’s owner. The unit was sealed with further action underway, it was said.