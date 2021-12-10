Facist Modi regime keeps Kashmir dispute unresolved: President AJK

RAWALPINDI, Dec 10 (APP):President Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry Friday said the fascist Modi regime in India was deliberately keeping the Kashmir dispute unresolved as part of its expansionist designs and motives in the region.

Addressing the ceremony on World Human Rights day arranged by the Kashmir Orphan Relief Trust (KORT), the President AJK said the Modi regime after repealing Article 35-A and 370 of its constitution has ripped of the special status of the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) and turned the entire valley into an open jail.

Sultan said India should learn from the Soviet Union’s experience in Afghanistan and needed to keep in mind that IIOJK rapidly moving towards its destination of freedom after its heightened atrocities and unabated human rights violations in the IIOJK.

“No one can alienate the fundamental right to freedom of any nation,” he added He said the Kashmir issue should be resolved through dialogue where conducive environment was prerequisite to achieve successful outcomes. He added that it was high time to build up international pressure on India for its unbridled atrocities unleashed over innocent and unarmed Kashmiri freedom activists in IIOJK.

President Sultan Mehmood said: “Kashmiri Diaspora is working to draw attention of the world community towards massive human rights violations in the occupied valley by the occupant Indian forces.”

He added that the Kashmiri Diaspora was proactive in abroad and had launched million marches in the world cities during Kashmir Freedom activism. He said Prime Minister Imran Khan presented the Kashmir case at every forum and drew the world attention towards the Indian occupant forces’ human rights violation.

“India is not considering the Kashmir issue as a dispute but the world has come to know about its nefarious designs to massacre Kashmiris in IIOJK,” he said.

He urged the world community to build pressure on India to resolve the Kashmir issue according to UN resolutions.

The AJK President appreciated Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan’s relief and humanitarian aid to Afghanistan and said the Afghans were the Muslim brothers who needed its brethren support to overcome the worst humanitarian crisis prevailing in Afghanistan.