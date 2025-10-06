Facilities reviewed at BISP center Tank

- Advertisement -

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, Oct 06 (APP):Additional Assistant Commissioner (AAC) Tank, Malik Sajid Ali Khan on Monday paid a surprise visit to the local Benazir Income Support Program (BISP) disbursement center to ensure facilities for people.

According to district administration, the AAC thoroughly reviewed the facilities being provided to deserving women and the overall payment system.

During the visit, he met with applicants and listened to their concerns.

He directed the on-site staff to utilize all available resources to further improve the existing facilities so that beneficiaries do not face any inconvenience or delays.

He also instructed the concerned officials and retailers to ensure that the aid amounts were paid in full to the women without any deductions.

He clearly stated that any individuals involved in illegal deductions or misconduct would face legal action.