Facilities for  women in district jail improved

KOHAT, Jul 17 (APP):A significant development has been made in the provision of better facilities to the prisoners in the women’s sector of District Jail Kohat, where a number of modern air coolers with solar panels have been provided with the cooperation of

philanthropists.

The aim of this initiative was to provide a better environment to the women prisoners during the scorching heat, the official sources has said.

In addition, two exhaust fans have been installed in the jail’s cookhouse

to provide better ventilation in the kitchen.

An additional weight machine has also been installed in the same section for the women

prisoners, which will facilitate their daily activities.

Similarly, a new whiteboard has been provided to the Dispute Resolution Council

(DRC) which will prove effective in advisory

and training sessions.

The District Jail Kohat administration has appreciated the cooperation of the philanthropists and expressed the

hope that in the future also, the people dedicated to the spirit of social

welfare would continue to play their role in the rehabilitation of

prisoners and provision of facilities.