Facilitation centers to bridge police–public gap as new facilities inaugurated in Abbottabad: Zulfiqar Hameed

ABBOTTABAD, Dec 18 (APP):Inspector General of Police (IGP) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Zulfiqar Hameed on Thursday said that the establishment of police facilitation centres was aimed at reducing the distance between the police and the public by providing transparent and quality services under one roof, as he inaugurated a Police Facilitation Centre, a Traffic Police Driving Licence Branch and a modern police gym in Abbottabad.

The inauguration ceremony was attended by DIG Hazara Region Nasir Mahmood Satti, DPO Abbottabad Haroon Rashid Khan, SSP Traffic Warden Qamar Hayat Khan, along with senior police officers and personnel.

Addressing the gathering, the IGP said that citizen-friendly initiatives were a key component of police reforms in the province. He said the facilitation centre and the modern driving licence branch would offer services including issuance and renewal of driving licences, learner permits, payment of traffic fines, police clearance, character certificates, general police verification, registration of complaints and guidance through a modern system, ensuring transparency and saving citizens’ time.

He added that the traffic police licensing branch had been equipped with modern testing equipment, biometric verification and fast-track processing to eliminate unnecessary delays and inconvenience for applicants.

Speaking about the newly established gym, the IGP said that physical fitness was the backbone of an effective, alert and professional police force. He said modern gym facilities had been provided to enable police officers and personnel to improve their health, strength and endurance, which was essential for efficient performance of duties.

At the end of the ceremony, IGP Zulfiqar Hameed lauded the efforts of the DIG Hazara, DPO Abbottabad and the Traffic Police, and reiterated that public-friendly measures and welfare projects for police personnel would continue in the future to further improve policing standards in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.