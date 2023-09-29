Eye Flu:15,105 new cases reported in Punjab

LAHORE, Sep 29 (APP):Punjab has seen a significant rise in conjunctivitis cases with a total of 15,105 new infections reported over the past 24 hours across the province.

According to a report issued by the Primary and Secondary Health Department of Punjab here on Friday,during the current year,so far 379,690 cases of eye infections were reported across 36 districts of Punjab.

Lahore, the provincial capital, reported 916 new conjunctivitis cases during the last 24 hours,while Bahawalpur reported 3,324,Multan 1,217 , Faisalabad 1,827 and Rawalpindi reported 242 new cases of eye flu.

The Healthcare Department advised that conjunctivitis typically resolves on its own within 8 to 10 days. To reduce the risk of infection and aid recovery, it was recommended to maintain proper eye hygiene, including regular washing with clean water, protection from intense sunlight and shielding from dust and dirt.

Furthermore, individuals with eye infections should keep their clothing and towels separate from those of others to prevent potential transmission.