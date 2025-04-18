26.3 C
Islamabad
Friday, April 18, 2025
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
HomeDomesticExtreme heat grips Nawabshah, temperature soars to 47 C
Domestic

Extreme heat grips Nawabshah, temperature soars to 47 C

12
- Advertisement -
HYDERABAD, Apr 18 (APP): A severe heatwave has engulfed Nawabshah, pushing the mercury to a scorching 47°C on Friday.
The city and its surroundings remained in the grip of an intense heatwave sweeping with temperatures soaring well above seasonal norms.
Meteorologists warn that the mercury may climb even higher in the coming days, with forecasts predicting a possible high of 49°C.
Authorities have urged residents to stay indoors during peak hours, remain hydrated, and avoid unnecessary exposure to the sun.
The district administration and health departments are on high alert, preparing for potential heat-related emergencies as the situation intensifies. Doctors have advised  citizens to take necessary precautions to stay safe during this period of extreme heat.
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

Load more

ABOUT US

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Contact us: news@app.com.pk

FOLLOW US

Copyright © Associated Press of Pakistan