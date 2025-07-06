Extensive arrangements made for Muharram ul Haram: CM Murad

- Advertisement -

KARACHI, Jul 06 (APP):Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Sunday shared reflections on the significance of 10th Muharram Ul Haram, outline the extensive arrangements made for Muharram, and update on the tragic building collapse incident in Lyari.

The CM began by paying tribute to the immortal sacrifice and courage of Hazrat Imam Hussain (AS), emphasising the enduring tradition of standing against oppression that Ashura represents. He noted that every eye is filled with tears on this solemn day and expressed solidarity by walking alongside mourners during the procession.

About Muharram arrangements, Syed Murad Ali Shah explained that every year, detailed and clear plans are put in place to ensure the smooth observance of religious rituals.

“This year was no different, with efforts focused on minimising inconvenience to the public while providing necessary facilities,” he said. He added that preparations began well in advance, involving high-level meetings with Commissioners, Deputy Commissioners, the Chief Secretary, IG Police, Home Minister, Minister of Local Government, the Mayor of Karachi, and himself. The objective of these meetings was to identify and promptly address any shortcomings in the arrangements.

The Chief Minister provided detailed statistics on Muharram events across Sindh, revealing that approximately 17,500 Majalis (mourning gatherings) were held, with over 6,000 considered highly sensitive and requiring security measures. He added that more than 1,400 majalis were classified as very highly sensitive. Additionally, over 4,000 processions took place throughout the province, with around 400 deemed very highly sensitive and provided full security coverage.

Shah said that on the 10th of Muharram alone, more than 1,400 processions were held, including 523 “Tazia” processions, which involve replicas of the tomb of Hazrat Imam Hussain (a.s.) . The government declared 466 flashpoints, areas considered risky, where special security arrangements were implemented.

Regarding security deployment, Murad Shah stated that approximately 50,000 police personnel were deployed across Sindh, with about 6,000 assigned specifically to the central procession. In total, 453 police mobiles and 168 police vehicles accompanied the processions. The Safe City system and CCTV cameras played a crucial role in monitoring and surveillance.

The CM also highlighted that the previous day’s procession in Rohri, the largest in Pakistan, concluded peacefully. Continuous monitoring of all processions is maintained, with reports regularly reviewed by the CM himself, the Home, the Minister of Local Government, and the Mayor.

Talking about the tragic building collapse in Lyari, Syed Murad Shah described the incident as deeply saddening. “Immediate rescue efforts were launched to save any survivors trapped under the rubble,” he said and added that as of now, 26 people have been confirmed dead, with their bodies recovered and handed over to their families. Rescue operations are expected to conclude today.

The Chief Minister assured that a detailed inquiry into the causes of the collapse would be conducted, with committees already formed to investigate the matter thoroughly.

He revealed that over 480 buildings in old city areas, mostly in District South, have been declared dangerous. “The government plans to assist affected residents in finding alternative housing,” he said. He added that the recently collapsed building was constructed only a few months ago, apparently without proper approval, and those responsible for unauthorised construction will face strict punishment.

The Chief Minister also offered advice to the public, urging people to verify that any building they purchase has proper approval from the Building Control Authority. He acknowledged that many people resist evacuation due to poverty and lack of alternatives, often buying or renting cheaper properties without checking safety approvals and later demanding government protection. While empathising with these difficulties, he stressed that sometimes strict action is necessary to ensure public safety, as demonstrated by recent enforcement measures.

In the broader security context, Syed Murad Ali Shah noted the significant security efforts made on Ashura day, especially given recent setbacks to Pakistan’s adversaries. He mentioned that India is currently in a difficult position, while ongoing conflicts involving Iran and Israel have heightened security threats, requiring vigilance on multiple fronts.

He concluded by stating that rescue operations will wrap up today, and he plans to hold a detailed meeting tomorrow (on Monday) to review the situation. The Chief Minister prayed to Allah Almighty for a peaceful and safe day for all.

This comprehensive update reflects the Sindh government’s commitment to ensuring both the safety and religious freedoms of its citizens during this important period, while also addressing urgent public safety concerns arising from urban infrastructure challenges.