Expo held at CUVAS

BAHAWALPUR, Jan 11 (APP):A business and cultural expo was organized at the Cholistan University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (CUVAS) in collaboration with the Punjab Council of the Arts, Bahawalpur. The event aimed to promote local businesses, handicrafts, culture, and regional heritage.

Various stalls were set up at the expo, showcasing traditional handicrafts, local products, agricultural and veterinary-related innovations, and cultural items. The expo attracted keen interest from participants and visitors alike.

Representatives of the Punjab Council of the Arts, Bahawalpur, officials of Cholistan University, faculty members, students, local businesspersons, and other distinguished guests attended the event.

Addressing the ceremony, Director of the Punjab Council of the Arts, Bahawalpur Division, Mian Atiq Ahmed, said that such events not only highlight cultural identity but also provide young people with valuable opportunities to explore business prospects and express their creative abilities.

At the conclusion of the event, the organizers thanked all participants, partner institutions, and guests, and reaffirmed their commitment to organizing similar activities in the future.