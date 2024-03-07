Experts, progressive farmers propose investment in seed research

HYDERABAD, Mar 07 (APP): The experts and progressive farmers have proposed investment in seed development, research on new varieties, and monitoring of seeds.

The experts expressed these thoughts while addressing the Farmers’ Day organized by Seed Production and Development Center (SPDC) of Sindh Agriculture University, held at SAU Senate Hall, on Thursday.

Highlighting the increase in poverty due to insufficient agricultural productivity, Pro Vice Chancellor Dr. Jan Mohammad Marri emphasized the necessity of providing farmers with better seeds, modern technology, and improved marketing access for better agriculture.

Director General of Agriculture Research Sindh, Dr Noor Mohammad Baloch mentioned the increased responsibilities of Sindh Agriculture University, Agriculture Research Sindh, Nuclear Institute of Agriculture, and the private sector for certified seeds following the inefficiency of Sindh Seed Corporation. He stated the intention to collaborate with stakeholders to solve seed-related issues.

The General Secretary of the Sindh Chamber of Agriculture, Zahid Bhurgri highlighted a concerning 100% increase in farmers’ expenses over the past two years.

He said that 90% of seeds in Sindh are sourced from Punjab, with several companies engaging in unchecked marketing of substandard seeds. He underscored the need for the government to continue issuing special grants for the revival of agriculture and research.

He also emphasized the importance of allocating a budget of 40 billion rupees for the enhancement of agriculture and research.

Representative of Federal Seed Certification and Registration Department, Dr Riazuddin suggested to register superior varieties in Sindh and enhancing the quality of matured crops.

Director of SPDC, Dr. Zahoor Ahmed Soomro highlighted Sindh Agriculture University’s success in expanding various varieties of wheat and cotton while revealing ongoing registration phases for 2-cotton varieties.

Dr Mohammad Ismail Khumbhar, Dr Shah Nawaz Marri, Dr Shabana Memon, Mir Abdul Kareem Talpur, Javed Khan, Abdul Latif Leghari, Muhammad Fahad Arain, along with representatives from progressive farmers, professors, students, and seed companies, actively participated and delivered speeches during the event.

Pro Vice Chancellor and other dignitaries visited the seed field of the Agricultural University.