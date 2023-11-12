Experts lay stress on empowering local communities in flood risks mitigation

PESHAWAR, Nov 12 (APP):Environmental experts at an international workshop noted that empowering local communities to assume a central role in flood risk mitigation is paramount, given that they are the most directly affected by such events.

“By equipping these communities with the requisite resources and technical knowledge and tools for effective water management, we can transform this flood from a risk into an economic opportunity,” observed the experts.

The workshop titled “Hill Torrents: Turning Risk into Opportunities”, was organized by International Water Management Institute (IWMI) Pakistan with support from USAID

“This workshop was marked by engaging discussions, collaborative presentations, and expert insights, as community members and stakeholders gathered to address water-related issues and explore solutions in the challenging context of hill torrents,” said Dr. Sarfraz Munir, Researcher, IWMI Pakistan.

“Through this consultation, our aim is to foster collaboration and engagement with relevant government departments, policymakers, the private sector, academia and, most importantly, the local communities.

We are committed to listening to and learning from firsthand experiences, as we collectively work towards addressing and mitigating the challenges posed by changing rainfall patterns and the increasing threat of floods.” said Mr. Muhammad Nawaz, Development Specialist, USAID/Pakistan.

The Community Listening Session” served as a platform where community members were convened to engage in a meaningful dialogue regarding their experiences and challenges while confronting with the heavy rainwater originating from the hills in the form of hill torrents.

This interactive gathering provided an invaluable opportunity for community elders to share their perspectives and insights.

The communities who participated in the discussion were from the Daraban Zam, Tank Zam and Gomal Zam areas, of District Tank and Dera Ismail Khan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

This constructive exchange was enriched by informative presentations delivered by representatives from non-governmental organizations (NGOs), the private sector, and the public sector.

Distinguished speakers included Engr. Tariq Ali from the Irrigation Department, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Munawar Khatak of HELVETAS Pakistan, and Engr. Zahoor Ahmad from Ages Consultants, Peshawar.

The event featured an enlightening panel discussion chaired by Nazim Ali, a USAID representative, focusing on the priorities of public and non-governmental sectors.

This panel brought together key stakeholders from the public and private sectors, along with representatives from NGOs, to exchange views and highlight collective priorities.

“Hill Torrents: Turning Risk into Opportunities” workshop underscored the pivotal role of community engagement, cross-sector collaboration, and expert guidance in harnessing the potential for transformative change in these challenging environments.