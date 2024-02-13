Election day banner

Experts highlight role of radio to amplify development

SUKKUR, Feb 13 (APP):World Radio Day is being observed on Tuesday, across the globe including Pakistan to highlight the importance of Radio as a key medium of imparting education, provision of information, and entrainment to people.
In connection with World Radio Day, the Station Director of Radio Pakistan Khairpur, Syed Akbar Ali Shah said that radio is still the dynamic, reactive, and engaging medium that is conforming to 21st-century changes and offering new ways to interact with the masses.
He said that in a time when social media has created a bubble of like-minded people, radio uniquely communicates and fosters positive dialogue for change. He said that the objective of the day is to raise awareness among the public about the importance of radio and its role in bringing positive change.
Programme Manager, Musrat Ali Mangi, Produc­er, Mir Mallah, Duty Officer Arif Nawaz Soomro, Ilyas Lashari and others said that radio helps to promote the culture, and patience along with creating cohesion among community members.

