Excise police in Abbottabad foils smuggling attempt, seizes 342 kg hashish & nab smuggler

ABBOTTABAD, Feb 11 (APP):In a major crackdown against drug trafficking, the Excise Police Hazara region foiled a significant smuggling attempt on Wednesday, seizing 342 kilograms of high-quality hashish near Fareedullah Fish Point on the outskirts of Abbottabad.

Officials confirmed that the contraband, valued at millions of rupees in the international market, was being transported from Peshawar to Muzaffarabad in a meticulously planned operation.

According to Syed Touqir Shah, Inspector at the Excise Department, the raid was conducted based on a precise tip-off received early Wednesday morning regarding a suspicious vehicle, a car bearing registration number SB-3915, allegedly carrying a large consignment of narcotics.

Acting on the intelligence, a team from the Excise Police station, led by Sub Inspector Naseem Khan, established a checkpoint near Fareedullah Fish Point. The team signaled the suspected vehicle to stop and intercepted it as it approached the Abbottabad city limits.

The driver was identified as Muhammad Arshad, son of Mukhtiar, a resident of Budhbeer, Peshawar.

Upon conducting a thorough search of the vehicle, law enforcers recovered 285 carefully concealed packets of hashish. Each packet weighed approximately 1,200 grams, bringing the total weight of the seizure to 342 kilograms.

“The driver attempted to blend in with routine traffic, but our team acted swiftly on the intelligence provided,” said Inspector Syed Touqir Shah. “This is one of the largest hauls in the region this month.”

The Excise Police have registered a formal First Information Report (FIR) against the accused driver, Muhammad Arshad, under the Narcotics Control Act. The suspect has been taken into custody for interrogation.

Further interrogation of the accused is underway to identify other accomplices and the intended recipients of the narcotics.