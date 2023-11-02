Excise operations in Mardan, 84kg hashish recovered

MARDAN, Nov 02 (APP):The Excise Police in a joint operation of Excise Intelligence Bureau EIB-5 Squad and Police Station Excise Mardan Region failed an attempt to smuggle large quantities of drugs on Thursday, spokesman Excise Police said.

During the joint operation, the squad recovered 84000 grams (84 kg) of hashish in a search from vehicle number LEF 1408 on Ring Road near the railway gate, Spokesman Excise said.

The alleged accused Adnan Ahmed, son of Muhammad Pervez, resident of Gulshan Colony, Post Office, Haji Camp, Peshawar, was arrested on the spot, Excise Spokesman said.

A case has been registered at Mardan Excise Police Station for further investigation and legal action, Excise Spokesman added.