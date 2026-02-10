Excise Minister attends funeral prayer of Shaheed Sub-Inspector

PESHAWAR, Feb 10 (APP): Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Excise, Taxation and Narcotics Control, Syed Fakhar Jehan on Tuesday attended the funeral prayer of Shaheed Sub-Inspector Jameel Babar Khan of the Excise Intelligence Bureau last night.

Members of the Provincial Assembly, Secretary Excise Khalid Ilyas, senior officers and officials of the Police and Excise Department, as well as local elders attended the funeral in large numbers.

On the occasion, the Provincial Minister paid rich tribute to Shaheed Sub-Inspector Jameel Babar Khan, laid a floral wreath on his coffin and acknowledged his dedicated and exemplary services to the department.

Expressing his views on the occasion, Syed Fakhar Jahan said that the sacrifices of martyrs would never go in vain. He added that the sacrifice of Shaheed Jameel Babar Khan stands as a shining example of bravery, devotion to duty and selfless public service and is a matter of pride and honour for the Excise Force.

Shaheed Sub-Inspector Jameel Babar Khan had sustained critical injuries in a firing incident at Hashtnagri and had remained under medical treatment for more than one year.