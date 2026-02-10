Tuesday, February 10, 2026
HomeDomesticExcise Minister attends funeral prayer of Shaheed Sub-Inspector
Domestic

Excise Minister attends funeral prayer of Shaheed Sub-Inspector

33
PESHAWAR, Feb 10 (APP): Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Excise, Taxation and Narcotics Control, Syed Fakhar Jehan on Tuesday attended the funeral prayer of Shaheed Sub-Inspector Jameel Babar Khan of the Excise Intelligence Bureau last night.
Members of the Provincial Assembly, Secretary Excise Khalid Ilyas, senior officers and officials of the Police and Excise Department, as well as local elders attended the funeral in large numbers.
On the occasion, the Provincial Minister paid rich tribute to Shaheed Sub-Inspector Jameel Babar Khan, laid a floral wreath on his coffin and acknowledged his dedicated and exemplary services to the department.
Expressing his views on the occasion, Syed Fakhar Jahan said that the sacrifices of martyrs would never go in vain. He added that the sacrifice of Shaheed Jameel Babar Khan stands as a shining example of bravery, devotion to duty and selfless public service and is a matter of pride and honour for the Excise Force.
Shaheed Sub-Inspector Jameel Babar Khan had sustained critical injuries in a firing incident at Hashtnagri and had remained under medical treatment for more than one year.
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

Load more

ABOUT US

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Contact us: news@app.com.pk

FOLLOW US

Copyright © Associated Press of Pakistan