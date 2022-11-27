Excise dept recovers Rs1.15b taxes across Multan division, 6 pc extra than target

MULTAN, Nov 27 (APP):The Excise, Taxation and Narcotics department has recovered Rs 1.15 billion in taxes across the Multan division till October which is six per cent extra than the target for the current fiscal year.

Director Excise Jam Siraj Ahmad while talking to APP here on Sunday said that the departmental teams were striving hard to achieve the total target of Rs 2.85 billion sets for the Multan division.

The teams have collected Rs 650 million property tax, Rs 420 million motor tax, Rs 30 million professional tax and Rs seven million cotton fee and others across the Multan division which is 41 percent total recovery so far and Rs 370 million above the target.

Jam Siraj further said that a healthy competition was being conducted among the staff with day to day monitoring and trophies and commendatory certificates were awarded to staffers over the best performance at the end of every month.

He said that all modern gadgets were being adopted for maximum collection of taxes and added that he listened to the complaints through online web portals on daily basis.

Excise officials informed that the survey to bring new units into the tax net was also underway and it will be completed by December this year.

The department took strict action against 500 mega defaulters for recovery of Rs 130 pending dues and 80 percent of dues have been recovered from them.

Mr Siraj said that nine special counters have been established at the excise office to facilitate the vehicle customers about biometrics of vehicles.

The rebate offer given by the Punjab government has been ended and tax with a one percent fine was being collected. He urged the taxpayers to submit their dues in time to avert any inconvenience.

The awareness drive to sensitize taxpayers was also underway. The road-checking teams were conducting raids daily against unregistered and token tax defaulters, he added.

Director Excise said that the doors of his office are open for everyone regarding complaints about taxes.