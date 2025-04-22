33.8 C
Islamabad
Tuesday, April 22, 2025
Excise department seals 30 shops in Haripur over unpaid property taxes
Domestic

Excise department seals 30 shops in Haripur over unpaid property taxes

5
HARIPUR, Apr 22 (APP):The Excise and Taxation Department Haripur launched a crackdown on property tax defaulters, sealing more than 30 shops during a major operation. The action was taken on the directives of Secretary Excise Syed Fayaz Ali Shah, Director General Excise and Taxation Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Abdul Haleem Khan, and Director Excise Hazara Region Irshadullah Afridi.
The operation was conducted under the supervision of Excise and Taxation Officer Haripur, Parvez Akhtar. Teams led by Assistant Excise and Taxation Officer Yasir Shehzad, along with Senior Inspector Abdul Mansoor, Inspector Sher Baz, Inspector Faheem Raza, Inspector Muhammad Ali, Inspector Wilayat Khan, Inspector Mehmood Elahi, and others, carried out the enforcement drive in Swat Chowk and surrounding areas along GT Road.
As part of the crackdown, one service station, one regional office, one petrol pump, and over 30 shops were sealed. However, the properties were later unsealed following the recovery of over Rs. 3.2 million in outstanding dues.
ETO Parvez Akhtar urged all defaulters to clear their pending taxes immediately, warning that further action will soon be taken in the city and adjoining areas. He emphasized that several notices had already been issued, and no further concessions would be given.
