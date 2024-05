Ex MCCI president Mughis A Sheikh laid to rest

MULTAN, May 30 (APP):Former President Multan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (MCCI) and Chairman of Colony Textile Mills, Mian Mughis A Sheikh funeral prayers were offered at Shahi Eid Gah on Thursday evening.

He was father of known industrialists Mian Fareed Mughis, and Mian Naveed Mughis Sheikh.

Led by Mufti Saeed ur Rehman the funeral was attended by a large number people hailing form all walks of life.

Among others were former FPCCI President Mian Tanveer A. Sheikh, President Multan Chamber of Commerce & Industry Mian Rashid Iqbal, SVP Nadeem Ahmed Sheikh, VP Sheikh Muhammad Asim Saeed, Ex presidents MCCI Khawaja Muhammad Hussain, Khawaja Muhammad Usman, former Governor Punjab Malik Rafiq Rajwana, Shamim Khan, Mian Faisal Mukhtar, Khawaja Anis, Khawaja Mehr Ali, Mian Alamgir Jameel Khan, Dr Tariq Ansari, Engineer Mumtaz Khan, Majeedullah Khan Shadi Khel, Mian Fazl Elahi Sheikh, Muhammad Sarfaraz, Syed Saqib Ali, Mian Naveed Sheikh, Khawaja Muhammad Younus, President of DG Khan Chamber Khawaja Muhammad Ilyas, Syed Tanveer Hassan Gilani, Mian Jameel Ahmed, Dr. Ashiq Pervez, Dr Naveed, Haji Javed Akhtar Ansari, Dr. Mirza Umar Baig, Mian Tariq Abdullah, Khalid Hanif Lodhi, Malik Khan Khani, Ashiq Ali Shajara, Mian Aamir Naseem, Naveed Hashmi, Naeem Khan, Muhammad Shafiq, Dr Bilal Ahmed, Ehtisham-ul-Haq, Dr. Rana Altaf, Mahmood Javed Bhatti, Zahid Gardezi, Khawaja Hassan, Sheikh Fazal Elahi, Kalb Abid, Moazamm Ali Khawaja, Khawaja Jalal-ud-Din Romi, Khawaja Muhammad Farooq, Mian Iqbal Hassan, Mian Aamir Naseem, Asim Shah, and many other political, social figures, traders, and industrialists.

Later, he was laid to rest in Old Army Graveyard in Qasim Bela.